The Jordan cross country teams earned individual spots in the Class 2A state field.
Junior Kaleb Sharp and senior Isaac Young qualified for the Hubmen, while junior Kendra Krueger earned a berth for the Jaguars.
The Class 2A state meet is set for Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. It will be the first-ever three-level state competition.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and cross country went to three classes. Both Jordan teams stayed in Section 2AA.
The top two teams make the state field in the eight sections across the state, along with the top six runners not on the advancing squads. That's how Sharp, Young and Krueger qualified.
The Hubmen finished sixth in the section team standings with 151 points. Third-ranked Worthington won the title (51), followed by No. 5 Mankato East (61).
Belle Plaine was third (91), followed by New Prague (119) and Marshall (125). Mankato West was seventh (170), followed by Hutchinson (231), Fairmont (261), Tri-City United (285), Glencoe-Silver Lake (315) and St. Peter (333).
On the girls side, Jordan finished seventh with 149 points. Fourth-ranked Marshall finished in the top spot (49), followed by No. 6 Mankato East (86) and No. 10 Mankato West (118).
Belle Plaine was fourth (122), followed by New Prague (144) and Fairmont (147). Hutchinson was eighth (198), followed by Glencoe-Silver Lake (226), St. Peter (289), Worthington (294) and Tri City United (301).
Sharp ended up fourth overall in the boys race with a time of 16:49.39 on the 5,000-meter course. Young ended up seventh (17:03.09).
Other finishes for the Hubmen came from junior Nick Weedman in 36th (18:30.00), eighth-grader Logan Bohlsen in 50th (19:14.12), sophomore Seth Young in 54th (19:25.66), senior Elijah Kruse in 62nd (19:54.35) and senior Aiden Langheim in 83rd (did not finish).
For the Jordan girls, Krueger, ended up fifth overall with a time of 19:36.59. Eighth-grader Sarah Young was the team's next-best finisher in 22nd (21:14.56), followed by eighth-grader Olivia Fynboh in 23rd (21:15.99).
Other finishes for the Jaguars included junior Basia Babcock in 40th (22:00.89), seventh-grader Abigail Schiffman in 59th (23:59.84), senior Mackenzie Williams in 68th (24:44.35) and junior Madison Leverty in 76th (25:43.92).
Conference meet
Both Jordan teams both had similar results in the Wright County Conference East Championships Oct. 19. Each squad finished third with 72 points and both had two runners in the top 10.
The boys were led by Sharp, who was finished second overall with a time of 17:21.1 on the 5,000-course around Jordan High School. Issac Young finished fourth (17:29.4) for the Hubmen.
On the girls side, Krueger led the way for the Jaguars taking third with a time of 20:04.9. Sarah Young ended up 10th (21:31.3).
Delano won both the boys and girls titles with 38 and 33 points, respectively. Mound Westonka was runner-up in the both the boys (48) and girls (41) races.
Behind Kaleb and Young for the Hubmen was Weedman in 16th place (18:33.7), Bohlsen in 23rd (19:03.2), Krause in 27th (19:36.7) and ninth-grader Caden Berry in 28th (19:40.4).
Other finishes for the Jordan girls came from Fynboh in 13th (21:48.9), Babcock in 22nd (22:50.6), Schiffman in 25th (24:24.6), Williams in 26th (24:28.2) and Leverty in 33rd (26:39.3).