Jacob Stay capped off his career on the Jordan trap shooting team with a state title.
The senior won the Class 7A title at the Minnesota High School Clay Target League Championships June 20 at Alexandria Shooting Park, hitting 99 out of a possible 100 targets.
Jordan finished fifth in the team standings out of 29 schools in their class with 477 points. Roseau won the title (486), followed by New Prague and Fairmont (482), and Alexandria (480).
"We had several kids step up to show what they could do at the championships, which pushed our overall team score into an elite class of schools," Jordan coach Jeff Radick said.
Ben Swanson and Nicholas McConnell both finished tied for 10th for Jordan hitting 97 out of 100 targets. John Lenzmeier ended up tied for 84th (92), while Joshua Dolan tied for 99th (91).
On the girls side, ninth-grader Nicole Ray won top state honors in the junior varsity division for Jordan with a winning score of 92 targets. Karly Breeggemann finished 38th in the varsity division (77).
Jordan's junior varsity squad was third in the state team standings, while the novice team was 10th.
Other scores for Jordan included Noah Danuser and Connor Raduenz (87), Cheylub Schmitt (86), Logan Theis, Jack Burke and Hunter Lenzmeier (84), Jeremiah Stay (83) and Dylan Theis (81).
The top 40 teams from the nine classes at state advanced to the Minnesota State High School League state tournament, which was June 26 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Jordan's team score of 477 place it 14th out of the 304 teams competing up in Alexandria.
At the MSHSL competition, Jordan finished 14th in the team standings with a team total of 463. Red Wing won the title (484), followed by Tri-Ciy United (483) and Alden-Conger (482).
Stay tied for 14th in the individual competition with 98 out of 100 targets hit. He was the only Jordan shooter to qualify individually.
Swanson scored a 96 in the team competition for Jordan, followed by McConnell (91), Lenzmeier (90) and Ray (88).
"We started out the state tournament a little nervous and tight, which resulted in giving up more points that we should have," Radick said. "By the second session, we were doing good and made a respectable showing.
Stay's season average was 23.8 targets hit out of 25, which tied him for 61st out of a total of 10,959 shooters in the state.