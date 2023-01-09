The Jordan girls basketball team continued its perfect path starting the New Year with a pair of impressive wins in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest.
Senior Jenna Kluxdal had a game-high 22 points to lead the No. 3-ranked Jaguars to a 66-54 win over host Byron Jan. 6.
The next day, ninth-grader Morgan Staloch sank a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds to play to lift Jordan to a 75-74 victory over Mahtomedi.
Jordan is off to a 9-0 start under first-year coach Kyle Johnson and eight of the wins have been by double digits. It’s the team’s best start since the 2007-08 season, when Jordan lost its opener and then rattled off 16 straight wins.
Jordan finished that season with 29-3 record and took second at the Class 2A state tourney.
In the 2006-07, Jordan won its first eight games, lost, then won 19 in row before falling in the state semifinals to Pipestone. Jordan took third that year with a 28-2 mark.
In beating Matomedi, Jordan let a 43-34 lead at the half get away.
“In the second day of a back to back, the girls worked through fatigue and gritted it out in the end,” Johnson said. “We got stops when we needed to and timely buckets.”
After Staloch made the two free throws — she finished with 18 points — Mahtomedi had a chance at a game-winner, but the shot bounded off the front rim to end the game.
Four Jaguars were in double figures, Kluxdal leading the way with 22 points. Junior Maddie Olinger scored 19, while sophomore Savi Borowicz added 10.
Senior Grace Dahmen was also in the scoring column with six points.
In beating Byron, Staloch and Olinger scored 14 and 12 points, respectively. Borowicz and junior Ava Houdek each chipped in five points, while Dahmen and senior Mackenna Barth both had three pointed and junior Caroline Kinkeade scored two.
“The game was a very physical battle and it found us in some foul trouble,” Johnson said. “We battled and got a great full team effort on both ends of the floor.”
The Jaguars are 3-0 against Section 2AAA competition so far with wins over Mankato West, New Ulm and New Prague.
Jordan has a big game Jan. 31 at Mankato East, the defending Section 2AAA champion. Worthington, Marshall and St. Peter are also in the field.
Through nine games, Kluxdal is averaging a team-best 18.3 points per game for the Jaguars. She’s one of four averaging in double figures, including Borowicz (15.3), Staloch (10.8) and Olinger (10.0).
Last winter, Jordan was the No. 6 seed in Section 2AAA, but fell 48-39 in the first round to Marshall. It was Jordan’s first-ever playoff game as a Class 3A program.
Last year, the section had six teams finish the regular season with winning records — the Jaguars, Mankato East, Marshall, St. Peter, Mankato West and Worthington.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 28. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 9. The final two rounds are at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 15-18 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Totino-Grace is the defending champion.
Jordan has made the state field three times in program history, including 2009.