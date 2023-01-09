Maddie Olinger

Junior Maddie Olinger scored 12 points for Jordan in the team’s 66-54 road win over Byron Jan. 6.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team continued its perfect path starting the New Year with a pair of impressive wins in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest.

Senior Jenna Kluxdal had a game-high 22 points to lead the No. 3-ranked Jaguars to a 66-54 win over host Byron Jan. 6.

