Carter Runge

Senior Carter Runge scored 17 points in Jordan's 81-78 home over St. Peter Jan. 12.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan boys basketball team had its four-game win streak snapped Jan. 14.

The Hubmen were held to a season-low 46 points in a 59-46 road loss at Willmar. Jordan went into the contest off an 81-78 home win over St. Peter Jan. 12 and a 70-57 triumph at Belle Plaine Jan. 9.

