The Jordan boys basketball team had its four-game win streak snapped Jan. 14.
The Hubmen were held to a season-low 46 points in a 59-46 road loss at Willmar. Jordan went into the contest off an 81-78 home win over St. Peter Jan. 12 and a 70-57 triumph at Belle Plaine Jan. 9.
Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek said the Willmar game was a physical one.
"Both teams played really hard and played good defense," he said. "We were within a couple points late in the game, but Willmar made more shots and executed better from the free-throw line down the stretch."
Jordan trailed 23-19 at the break. Junior Seth Young led the Hubmen with 13 points, while senior Carter Runge was also in double figures with 11.
Senior Nate Kes added eight points, followed by senior Mack Schmidt with seven and senior Afton Koch with six.
In beating St. Peter, a Section 2AAA foe, Young again led the Hubmen with 19 points. It was a back-and-fourth game throughout with Jordan leading 41-40 at the break.
"This was an intense game with multiple runs from both teams," Urbanek said. "We were able to open up a lead in the second half with our defense and transition game, and then we made enough plays to hold them off in the last minutes of the game.
"We had contributions from a lot of guys and it was a hard-fought win," he added.
Runge and Kes were also in double figures for Jordan with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Schmidt added eight points, while Koch and junior Seth Noyes both scored seven.
Against Belle Plaine, Jordan rolled out to a 39-27 lead at the break and held on from there. Koch led the Hubmen with 20 points, while Runge scored 18 and Young had 17.
Noyes added six points, while Schmidt scored four.
The Section 2AAA tournament is not far off. Quarterfinal play starts March 7.
The semifinals are March 11 and the title game is March 16. The final two rounds will be played at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Hubmen are battling for a top-four seed and a home game in the first round. Eighth-ranked Mankato East (9-2) is the only ranked team in the field.
Worthington (8-2), New Ulm (9-3), Mankato West (6-5) and Marshall (6-5) also have winning marks, while New Prague (3-9) and St. Peter (1-10) look to be the bottom two seeds at this point.
Jordan is 2-2 against section teams so far with its other win over New Prague and its two losses to New Ulm and Mankato West. The Hubmen have Marshall on the schedule Feb. 14 at home.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.