The Jordan football team finished the regular season strong to earn a home game in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
The Hubmen won their last three games, including a 35-20 home victory over Tri-City United Oct. 20. Jordan went into the contest off of a 27-14 triumph over Marshall Oct. 15 in a game played at Minnesota Southwest State University.
The Hubmen (5-3) earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 2AAAA playoffs and will open the quarterfinals Oct. 26 versus fifth-seeded St. Peter (4-4) at 7 p.m.
St. Peter earned a 22-21 home win over Jordan back on Sept. 24.
Second-ranked Hutchinson (7-1) earned the top seed in the section and will get the winner of the Jordan-St.Peter game in the semifinals Oct. 30 at home at 3 p.m.
Sixth-ranked Willmar (6-2) earned the No. 2 and gets the winner of the third-seeded Faribault (5-3) and sixth-seeded Marshall (4-4) in the semifinals. The title game is Nov. 5 at the site of the higher seed at 7 p.m.
Jordan is in its third season in Class 4A. In 2019, Jordan lost 31-20 to Marshall in the section semifinals. Last year, Marshall topped the Hubmen 14-10 in the playoffs.
Marshall has been sort of a nemesis for the Hubmen over the last six years. Going into the two team's Oct. 15 game, Marshall was 6-1 against Jordan in the previous seven meetings.
The Hubmen got the upper hand this time around behind senior Ashton Sivilay, who finished with three touchdowns. He scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14.
Sivilay scored on a run from 6 yards out in the fourth quarter to put Jordan up 27-14. He finished with seven carries for 34 yards and caught eight passes for 72 yards, including a 18-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Noah Millhouse in the first quarter.
Millhouse connected with senior Owen Montreuil on a 43-yard scoring strike in the third quarter to give the Hubmen a 21-14 advantage.
Millhouse completed 13 of 20 passes for 181 yards, adding 35 yards rushing on the ground.
Sophomore Leo Siekmann led the Hubmen on the ground with 18 carries for 98 yards, while senior David Buesgens had seven carries for 40 yards. Montreuil finished with three catches for 88 yards.
On defense, Siekmann led the team with 11 tackles, while sophomore Elijah Briese had 10.
In the win over Tri-City United, Jordan led 28-12 at the break and never looked back. Millhouse completed 14 of 23 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 39 yards rushing.
Buesgens had 34 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Sivilay caught five passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, while senior Austin Smith had four grabs for 42 yards and two scores.
Smith also had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to give his team a 14-0 lead.
Sivilay and junior Mach Schmitdt led the Jordan defense with eight tackles apiece. Sivilay also had an interception.