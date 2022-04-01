The Jordan boys and girls track teams had some strong individual performances opening the season indoors March 24.
Both teams were competing in the Mankato East Quadrangular at Myers Field House on the University of Minnesota-Mankato campus. Kendra Krueger won two events to lead Jordan girls.
The junior won the 800 meters with a time of 2:32 and she captured the 1,600 (5:37).
The girls team finished third with 52 points. The host Cougars won the title (98), followed by Waseca (72), while Maple River was fourth (8).
On the boys side, the Hubmen finished second with 60 points with Mankato East winning the crown (85.75). Waseca was third (39.5) and Maple River was fourth (38.75).
The Jordan boys finished one-two in the triple jump. Senior Owen Montreuil was first with a leap of 38-8. Senior Aiden Langheim was second (36-0 1/2).
Junior Kaleb Sharp was also a winner for the Hubmen. He claimed the 1,600 with a time of 4:50.
Senior Austin Smith was second in the long jump for the boys team (17-9 3/4), while sophomore Leo Siekmann was runner-up in the pole vault (11-0). Senior Bryson Metzger was second in the 60 hurdles (9.39) and third in the high jump (5-4).
Senior Peyton Nawrocki was runner-up in the shot put for the Hubmen (41-11), while sophomore Logan Rietschel was second in the 400 (58.0).
Finishing fourth for Jordan boys was junior Jack Snell in the 60 (7.34), sophomore Caden Lehnen in the 800 (2:40), sophomore Jackson Metzger in the 60 hurdles (10.07).
For the Jordan girls, senior Jill Hiveley was also a winner taking first in the 60 hurdles (9.71). Eighth-grader Morgan Staloch was first in the high jump (4-6) and third in the triple jump (29-11 1/4).
Eighth-grader Olivia Fynboh ended up third in the shot put for the Jaguars (28-7), while sophomore Natalie Tieben was fourth (28-0). Fynboh was also third in the 800 (2:44).
Sophomore Reagan Goebel was third in the 200 (30.91) for the girls team, while ninth-grader Maria Stensland was fourth (31.14). Senior Winona Warden was fourth in the 400 (1:15), as was ninth-grader Ambrie Johnson in the high jump (4-2).
Both Jordan teams are scheduled to open the outdoor season April 11 in a Wright County Conference meet in Delano
Jordan will be the host of the WCC Championships May 17.