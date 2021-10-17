The Jordan girls soccer team fell short of earning a spot in the Section 2AA title game.
The third-seeded Jaguars went into its Section 2AA semifinal match at second-seeded Mankato West Oct. 14 riding a six-game unbeaten streak. But the Scarlets were able to shutdown Jordan's offense in a 4-0 victory.
The Jaguars rolled to a 5-0 win over sixth-seeded New Ulm in the quarterfinals, which was the team's 10th win over the season. Jordan finished the season with a 10-7-1 overall mark, including 2-4-1 in the Wright County East Conference.
This fall was only the seventh season of the Jordan program. Its win over New Ulm was its second-ever playoff victory. The 10 wins are the most for the team since it finished 9-6-1 in 2018.
The Jaguars' senior class of Abby Vogel, Lexi Pedersen, Maya Worshek, Ellie Cook, Ellie Engelhart, Madi Pelowski and Jilly Hiveley propelled the team to the 10 wins.
They will need to be replaced next fall, but the program had many underclassmen get significant varsity time this fall. They include juniors Jenna Kluxdal, Emily Reinhart, Nicole Ngeno, Emaleigh Hulet and Bethy Osborne and sophomore Karissa Firle.
Jordan has a strong offense this fall. It scored three or more goals in 10 games had six game of five or more goals. Going into the semifinal game with Mankato West, the Jaguars had scored 33 goals in its six-game unbeaten streak.
The Scarlets' defense is strong. It had only allowed 17 goals during the regular season and had recorded eight shutouts before getting its ninth against Jordan.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Soccer went to three classes, and Jordan moved up to Class 2A.
Jordan will have to face the likes of Mankato West, Mankato East and New Prague in the playoffs in the coming years. The Jaguars have showed it can play with the top teams, including a 3-2 win over New Prague back on Sept. 2.
New Prague was seeded No. 4 in the playoffs and it upset top-seeded Mankato East in the semifinals.