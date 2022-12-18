Matt Randolph

Junior Matt Randolph picked up his 100th-career win for Scott West in the team's 52-21 win over Tri-City United Dec. 8.

 Twitter photo by @SWPanthers

The Scott West wrestling team had three on the medal stand in the annual Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 16-17.

The tournament features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes and Matt Randolph is certainly one of them. The junior finished third at 138 pounds for the Panthers, winning four of five matches.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events