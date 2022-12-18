The Scott West wrestling team had three on the medal stand in the annual Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 16-17.
The tournament features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes and Matt Randolph is certainly one of them. The junior finished third at 138 pounds for the Panthers, winning four of five matches.
Sophomore Dylan Thomas was sixth at 195 pounds for Scott West, while junior Caleb Tracy was seventh at 113.
In the team standing, the Panthers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, ended up tied for 14th out of 33 schools with 231 points. Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title (485).
St. Michael-Albertville, No. 1 in Class 3A, was second (467.5), followed Hastings, No. 5 in Class 3A, in third (430).
Randolph, the state runner-up the last two seasons at 106 and 120 pounds, respectively, is ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds. He fell short of the title match by losing in a tiebreaker in the semifinals (3-2) to Tyson Charmoli of St. Francis, who is ranked No. 2 at 138 in Class 2A.
In the third-place match, Randolph won by sudden victory (3-1) over Parker Janssen of St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 2 at Class 3A at 138 pounds.
Randolph won 6-4 in the first round over Cole Hermann of New Prague, earned a fall over Jaxon Mikolyzek of Prior Lake in the second round and won 6-0 over Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Thomas won three of his five matches. He lost by fall in the fifth-place match to Bo Flagstad of St. Francis, ranked No. 9.
Thomas earned 7-5 and 9-0 wins in his first two matches, before losing by technical fall in the quarterfinals. He won 8-7 in the consolation semifinals to wrestle for fifth place.
Tracy, ranked No. 10 at 113, also won three of five matches. He won his first two matches 11-2 and 8-2, before losing in the quarterfinals 8-5.
Tracy lost 12-8 in the consolation semifinals, before earning a 7-5 win for seventh place over Louis Prouty of Apple Valley, ranked No. 5 at 113 in Class 3A.
Other finishes for the Panthers came from junior Leo Siekmann (9th, 160 pounds), ninth grader Allen Krenik (11th, 106), junior Carson Schoenbauer (13th, heavyweight), ninth grader Isaac Williams (14th, 132), sophomore Tristan Holbrook (17th, 182), senior Luke Meriweather (19th 220), sophomore Daniel Callahan (20th, 152) and seventh grader Cade Tousignant (22nd, 120).
Scott West went into the Christmas tournament off a 36-30 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa Dec. 10. The Panthers won nine of 14 matches, including pins from Holbrook at 182 pounds and Schoenbauer at heavyweight.
Scott West won the first three matches by decision — Krenik at 106 (4-3), Tousignant at 113 (5-2) and Tracy at 120 (6-0).
Williams won 5-1 at 138 pounds, followed by Randolph earning a technical fall at 145. Siekmann won by major decision at 170 (9-1), while Thomas won 4-0 at 195.
Scott West will end 2022 in the Rogers Holiday Matness Dec. 29-30. The Panthers will begin 2023 with a home triangular match Jan. 5 against Perham and Totino Grace.
This year's Section 2AA team tournament will start Feb. 16 with the opening round, while the semifinals and title match are Feb. 18 in New Prague.
The individual section tournament is set for Feb. 24-25 in St. Peter. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the state field.
The Class 2A state tourney is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.