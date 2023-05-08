Zac Daak

Junior Zac Daak went 2 for 3 and scored two runs in Jordan's 3-2 win at Delano May 2 in Wright County East Conference play.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan baseball team used strong back-to-back starts to snap a four-game losing skid.

Ninth-grader Griffin Dahmen tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and two earned runs with one strikeout, in the Hubmen’s 3-2 win at Delano May 2 in Wright County East Conference play.

