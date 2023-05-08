The Jordan baseball team used strong back-to-back starts to snap a four-game losing skid.
Ninth-grader Griffin Dahmen tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and two earned runs with one strikeout, in the Hubmen’s 3-2 win at Delano May 2 in Wright County East Conference play.
Junior Conner Larson followed tossing 6 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs while fanning six in Jordan’s 4-3 league win at Southwest Christian May 4.
The Hubmen (3-6 overall, 2-4 in conference play) went into the two games after falling 10-2 at No. 1-ranked New Prague April 29. The Trojans look like one of the teams to beat in Section 2AAA, along with No. 10 Mankato West and Marshall.
Mankato East, St. Peter, Worthington and Albert Lea are also in the field.
In beating Delano, Jordan broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the top of the fifth inning when sophomore Shawn Klehr drove in junior Zac Dak with a sacrifice fly.
Dak finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while senior Afton Koch also drove in and scored a run for the Hubmen.
Senior Luke Dryhaug, juniors Eli Briese and Luke Sand and Larson also had hits for Jordan.
Dahmen pitched a one-two-three seventh inning and he left the tying run on second base in the sixth.
In beating Southwest Christian, Jordan scored single runs in the first four innings to build a 4-0 lead. All three of the Stars’ runs came in the fifth inning.
Dak led the offense, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Dahmen went 1 for 2 with an RBI, while junior Nick Krautkremer was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and Sand had a hit a run scored.
Koch and Dryhaug also had hits for Jordan.
Senior Gavin Lloyd got the save. He came in with the tying run on third base and got the final out of the game on a ground ball to first.
Against New Prague, Jordan trailed 5-0 after three innings and 8-2 after four complete and couldn’t recover. Koch had a solo homer for the Hubmen while Krautkremer had an RBI.
Klehr finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Larson took the loss, allowing eight runs (six earned) in four inning of work with three strikeouts. Lloyd allowed two runs (one earned) in one relief inning, while Koch pitched a scoreless frame.
Jordan ends the regular season May 26 at Mankato West. The first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs starts May 31, while the finals are June 8.
The first two rounds of the Class 3A state tournament is set for June 13-14 at the Mini Met in Jordan. The state title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.