The Jordan boys track team hopes to get more than just a relay to state this spring.
Last year, the Hubmen had a 4x800 squad qualify for the Class 2A competition that ended up 16th. All four members are back in seniors Isaac Young, Aiden Langheim and Owen Montreul and junior Mark Ferber.
"I think that we are going to have a nice new group of athletes that will be able to contribute and score this year and balance out the team well," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "Some of the athletes are completely new faces to our program and others are returners who will be given an opportunity to move into a more prominent role."
Last spring the Minnesota State High School League increased track to three classes. Jordan will stay in Section 2AA, but with some different teams.
The field includes Mankato East, Mankato West, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Worthington, Marshall, Hutchinson, Belle Plaine, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Fairmont.
Jordan was moved up to Class 2A in the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown all spring sports that year. So last spring was the Hubmen's first and only and season at the top class.
In 2019, Jordan won the Class A state team title.
Nylander said the move to three classes is a good one.
"Our new section includes several teams that we used to compete against in Class A, so it is very exciting to get to renew our team's strong traditional rivalries. as well as develop some new ones," he said. "Over the past two-plus years, we have had a lot of change both at the conference and section level, so we are excited to settle into a new normal."
Nylander hopes this year's squad can contend in Section 2AA, as well as in the Wright County Conference and in the state true team.
"Our team goals every year are to place high in the conference and to compete for a chance to qualify for the state true team championship," he said. "We want to have a well-balanced team that has strong contributors in every single event."
Senior Kaleb Sharp will be one to watch for Jordan in the distance events, as will senior Austin Smith and junior Jackson Celpecha in the sprints.
Senior Will Major is back in the 400, as is junior Bryson Metzger in the hurdles and in the high jump. Senior Nate Kes will be one to watch in the high jump and long jump, while senior Hunter Stier is back in the pole vault.
Senior Payton Nawrocki and junior Luke Borowicz look to lead the Hubmen in the throws, the shot put and the discus.
Montreuil is also back the triple jump for Jordan, while Smith is strong in the long jump.
Jordan finished ninth out of 18 schools in the Section 2AA team standings last year. Chanhassen won the title, but the Storm are now in Class 3A.
Mankato East, Mankato West and St. Peter were second, third and fourth, respectively in Section 2AA last year.
Jordan opens the season April 11 in a WCC meet in Delano. Jordan will be the host of the WCC Championships May 17.
The Section 2AA meet starts June 1 with the prelims and ends June 3 with the finals. Both days are at Waconia High School.
The state competition is set for June 10-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.