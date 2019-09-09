The beard is gone.
Jordan Brewers' Paul 'Gilly' Buss shaved off his beard on stage on Friday night at Heimetfest.
Buss had been growing his beard for over five years and said he would not shave his beard until the Brewers won the state title.
That happened Labor Day when the Jordan Brewers defeated Hutchinson 4-2 for the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C state title in Delano.
The beard is off! @jordanbrewers #humbrew #champions pic.twitter.com/xVQfL2jvg6— Laura Busch (@LBNoraBora) September 7, 2019
It was the Brewers fourth state title (1986, 1994 and 2004) and Buss has been a team member on all four championship teams.
The Brewers were all ready to shave the beard (they had the clippers handy) right after they won the title on Labor Day but Buss waited until Heimetfest to do it.
Buss's teammates took turns shaving the beard but allowed him to keep a bushy mustache and his long-flowing locks on his head.
September 7, 2019