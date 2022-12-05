Nick Weedman

Senior Nick Weedman will be one to watch for Scott West on the trails this winter.

 Photo by Michelle Norberg

Can the Scott West Nordic ski teams find a state berth or two this winter in the third season of the program?

That will be goal for the Panthers, a cooperative program between Jordan and Belle Plaine. Only three seniors skied for Scott West in the Section 2 meet last winter, so the team has plenty of returning members.

