Can the Scott West Nordic ski teams find a state berth or two this winter in the third season of the program?
That will be goal for the Panthers, a cooperative program between Jordan and Belle Plaine. Only three seniors skied for Scott West in the Section 2 meet last winter, so the team has plenty of returning members.
Senior Nick Weedman is back to lead the boys team, while senior Basia Babcock and ninth-grader Jesse Sullivan look to pace the girls squad.
Scott West opened the season Nov. 30 in a time trail at Elm Creek Park Reserve against St. Paul Highland Park, St. Paul Central, Mound Westonka and Visitation.
“We had a great time trial meet,” Scott West coach Lisa Jamison said. “It was 15 degrees at race time, and the kids skied on a wind blown hard track. The cold wind was really strong.”
The Panthers had 20 returning skiers from last season competing in the time trial, along with 13 newcomers to the squad, so the program continues to grow.
Weedman led the way for the Jordan boys, finishing eighth overall with a time of 12:46 on the 4,000-meter course. Senior Kaleb Sharp was right behind his teammate in ninth place (12:56), while ninth-grader Isaac Bemmels ended up 14th (13:34).
Senior Andrew Norberg finished 28th (14:42) for the Panthers, followed by junior Ezra Fahey in 37th (15:39), junior Jake Warden in 48th (16:24), eighth-grader Jackson Nagel in 50th (16:25), senior Paul Stoterau in 64th (18:18), junior Tony Lederle in 65th (18:49) and junior Wells Jackson in 66th (19:07).
For the Panther girls, Sullivan had the team’s best finish taking 19th with a time of 16:01, while Babcock ended up 22nd (16:42) and eighth-grader Keira Walkington was 31st (17:53).
Junior Belle Jeurissen ended up 37th (18:54) for the girls squad, followed by ninth-grader Tirzah Juaire in 39th (19:07), sophomore Addisyn Giles in 40th (19:08), senior Bethany Pint in 47th (20:16), sophomore Bekah Stiemke in 58th (22.34) and junior Lila Bungarden in 61st (23.16).
Last season was the first year of the two-skier sprint relay in the section and state competitions, which also counted in the team score. In past seasons, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races, with the top four counting in the team score.
In the eight sections across the state, the top two teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also make the field.
The Jordan girls were eighth in the section team standings last winter, while the boys were ninth.
Section 2 is strong with the likes of Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie among the teams to beat. Other teams in the field include Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, Holy Family and Richfield.
Washburn and Eden Prairie were the girls team state qualifiers last year, while Southwest and Washburn made it on the boys side.
Weedman and Babcock were Jordan’s top finishers in pursuit at sections last year, taking 32 and 34th, respectively.
This year’s Section 2 race will be Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. The state meet is set for Feb. 15-16 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.