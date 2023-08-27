Thomas Thompson pitched the Jordan Brewers into the third round of the Class C state tournament.
The right-hander struck out 12 batters in seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits in the Brewers' 10-0 win over Green Isle at Saints Field in Dassel Aug. 26.
The Brewers (33-2 overall) had a bye in the first round since the team won the Region 6C for a second straight year. Up next for Jordan is the champion of Region 14C, Fergus Falls.
The Brewers and Hurricanes will meet Sept. 1 at Optimist Park in Litchfield. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Sept. 3 with the title game set for Sept. 4 in at Municipal Ballpark in Delano at 1 p.m.
In beating Green Isle, Jordan scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Brewers added four more runs in the fifth inning to go up 9-0.
Dylan Peterson drove in half of the Brewers' runs, finishing 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs. Nate Beckman finished 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Brandon Arnold was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Scott Hollingsworth also drove in a run for Jordan, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Alex Beckman finished 2 for 4, while Joe Lucas and Devyn Ulibarri both had a hit.
Andy Regner pitched a perfenct eighth inning for Jordan, striking out two.