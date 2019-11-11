The Jordan volleyball team had two players named to the all-Minnesota River Conference team and one to the honorable mention team.
Seniors Madison Kes and Makenna Johnson were named all-conference while senior Juella Mahto was named to the honorable mention team.
KES
Kes was the team’s middle hitter averaging four blocks per match and four kills per set. She was the go-to hitter in times of stress, the team looked to her for opportunities and strength during games.
She was a player that doesn't talk much but picks everybody up with her smile and intelligence on and off the court.
JOHNSON
Johnson was an all-around leader on and off the court. She was a six rotation setter. She averaged 35 assists per match, with four kills and nine digs per match as well. She was a key member of the offense and defense. She will be greatly missed next year
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the volleyball all-conference team are: Mikayla Coops, Belle Plaine, senior, Rightside hitter; Morgan Kruger, Belle Plaine, senior, outside hitter; Lauren Johnson, Belle Plaine, junior, outside hitter; Liv Tjernagel, Mayer Lutheran, senior, middle hitter; Claudia Stahlke, Mayer Lutheran, senior, middle hitter; Lilly Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, sophomore, outside hitter; Estelle Haugen, Southwest Christian, sophomore, outside hitter; Mackenzie Close, Southwest Christian, senior, OH/M/RS hitter; Marissa Agrimson, Southwest Christian, senior, libero; Grace Strickfaden, Norwood-Young America, junior, setter; Allie Fritz, Norwood-Young America, junior, setter Halle Bemmels, LeSueur-Henderson, junior, setter; Morgan Goettlicher, LeSueur-Henderson , senior, outside hitter; Shanise Bates, Sibley East, junior, outside hitter.
The honorable mention team includes: Sarah Lenz, Belle Plaine, junior, setter; Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran, junior, libero; Madeleine Lemkuil, Southwest Christian, senior, Rightside/outside hitter; Juella Mahto, Jordan, senior, right side hitter; Lydia Schrempp, NYA, junior, outside hitter; Callie Jo Miller, Le Sueur-Henderson, senior, libero; Jordyn Brownlee, Tri-City United, junior, right side hitter; Arayah St. John, Sibley East, senior, outside hitter.
The MRC volleyball coaches named Mikayla Coops of Belle Plaine as the 2018 Most Valuable Player.
The MRC Coach of the Year is Greg Sayuk of Southwest Christian.