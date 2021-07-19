The Jordan softball team showed a lot of power this past spring.
The Jaguars hit a program-record 23 home runs in their 11-14 season with senior Hailey Lang and juniors Myah Briese and Claire Johnson leading the way at the plate.
The trio combined to hit 17 of the 23 home runs and all three were selected All-Wright County East Conference. It was Jordan's first season in the new conference and the team finished with a 7-6 record.
Lang hit five homers for Jordan and was the team's starting center fielder. Briese also had five homers and was the team's No. 1 catcher, while Johnson smacked seven home runs and was the team's top pitcher.
Jordan was also in its first season in Class 3A. The team ended up third in Section 1AAA, falling to 6-5 to Kasson-Mantorville in the losers bracket finale.
Softball went to four classes in 2020, but no teams got to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars won the Minnesota River Conference title in 2019 and went 2-2 in the Section 2AA tourney.