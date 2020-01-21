The Jordan dance team had two dancers named to the all-Minnesota River Conference team and one to the honorable-mention team.
Senior Alexandra Rasumussen and freshman Avery Peters were named to the all-conference team, while seventh-grader Kyah Gralow received honorable mention.
According to a MRC press release:
RASUMUSSEN
Alexandra Rasumussen is in her sixth year of dancing on the Jordan Jaguars and is a captain. She is a great role model in that she gives 150 percent of herself in practice and in her performances.
She pushes herself to the max both in dance and outside of dance. Ally strives to help her team grow and succeed in all that they do.
Ally's vivacious spirit keeps everyone entertained on the team and makes her a very valuable team member.
PETERS
Avery Peters is in her third year of dancing and is a freshman captain.
She carries the captain role very well with her ability to constantly push through any obstacle the team encounters with a positive attitude. She has a very full schedule with academics and studio dance but never lets this impact her performance with the team.
Avery shows up to every practice and meet driven to become better and help her other teammates succeed. She encourages other girls through being a good role model. She is always smiling and offering up laughs for her teammates with her fun sense of humor.
Avery is a valuable member of the team and the team enjoys working side by side with her.
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the dance all-conference team are: Kara Reitz, Belle Plaine, senior; Hannah Skluzacek, Belle Plaine, senior; Kaitlyn Holmbeck, Belle Plaine, senior; Brooke Adameitz, Belle Plaine, senior; Skye Jacobs, Belle Plaine, senior; Madelyn Dibble, Randolph, senior; Lauryn Lockhart, Randolph, senior; Julia Thompson, Randolph, senior; Sydney Skog, Randolph, junior; Grace Stauffer, Mayer Lutheran-WM-NYA, senior; Kaitlyn Hecksel, Mayer Lutheran-WM-NYA, senior; Emily Borchardt, Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson, senior; Erin Schultz, Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson, senior.
Other members of the honorable-mention team are: Emily Maciej, Belle Plaine, sophomore; Emma Dibble, Randolph, freshman; Lexi Pogreba, Mayer Lutheran/WM/NYA, sophomore; Lillian Barnes, Tri-City United/LSH, senior; Kyah Gralow, Jordan, 7th Grade;
The MRC named Anne Jess of Randolph the MRC High Kick Coach of the Year and Jess and Nikki Johnson of Mayer Lutheran/WM/NYA Central were named MRC Co-Coaches of the Year.