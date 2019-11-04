Jordan made its debut in the Class 2A state cross country meet with three runners competing.
Two freshman and one senior represented Jordan on Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield as Jordan competed in the Class 2A meet for the first time in school history.
The freshman, Kendra Krueger and Basia Babcock, competing in the girls race while senior Symon Keiser competed in the boys race.
Krueger had the highest finish for Jordan as she finished in 59th place with a time of 19 minutes, 12.9 seconds. She finished in 50th place in last year's Class A state meet with a time of 20:00.05.
Babcock finished with a time of 19:43.4 to finish in 105th place. She finished in 23rd place last year with a time of 19:35.8.
Stillwater's Analee Weaver won the Class 2A state individual girls title with a time of 17:46.1.
Edina won the girls team state title with 55 points.
For Keiser, he finished his cross country career at Jordan with a 69th place finish with a time of 16:41.7.
St. Paul Highland senior Oliver Paleen won the individual state title with a time of 15:25.2 while Mounds View won the team title by one point over Eden Prairie.
That wraps up a very successful season for both the Jordan boys and girls cross country teams.
The Jordan boys team won the Minnesota River Conference title for the sixth time in seven years while the girls won the MRC title for the very first time.
Besides winning the MRC Chmapionships, the Jaguars also won the Stewartville and Jordan Invitationals this season. The win at Stewartville was the very first meet win in school history for the Jaguars.
This is Jordan's last year competing in the MRC. They will move to the Wright Country Conference next year and will run against Annandale, Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holy Family, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Mound Westonka, New London-Spicer, New Prague, Orono, Rockford, Waconia, and Watertown-Mayer.