Three new teams will be on the Jordan football team's schedule this fall as the programs drops down a class.
Back in April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for all sports and Jordan dropped back to Class 3A in football. In the 2019 realignment, the Hubmen moved up to Class 4A.
This fall, Jordan will be in Section 3AAA with Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Luverne, Tri-City United, Waseca and Worthington. Four of those teams are on the Hubmen's 2023 schedule, which is:
- Aug. 28: at Marshall
- Sept. 8: vs. Luverne
- Sept. 15: vs. St. Peter
- Sept. 22: at Albert Lea
- Sept. 29: vs. Waseca
- Oct. 6: at Belle Plaine
- Oct. 13: at New Ulm
- Oct. 18: vs. Tri-City United
Jordan did not play Luverne, Albert Lea and Fairmont last fall, and went 4-3 against the the other five teams, including the playoffs.
In 2012, football went to six classes, not including 9-man. Jordan was in Class 3A at that time. The Hubmen have spent the last four seasons in Section 2AAAA, earning a 2-4 playoff record.
Jordan’s last state appearance was in 2018 when it won the Section 2AAA title beating Holy Family in the championship game.
Last fall, the Hubmen went 1-1 in the playoffs, beating St. Peter in the quarterfinals, before falling 52-7 to top-seeded Hutchinson in the semifinals.
Jordan finished the season with a 6-4 record.