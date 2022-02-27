The Scott West wrestling team had 12 place-winners in the 14 weight classes in the Section 2AA individual tourney Feb. 25 in Delano.
Three will continue their season at the Class AA state individual competition, which is March 4-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sophomore Matt Randolph won the 120-pound section title, while sophomore Caleb Tracy and senior Zach Tracy both were runner-up at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively.
The top two finishers in each weight class make the state field. Randolph, ranked No. 1 in the state at 120, was the state runner-up last year at 106 pounds to Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka, who ranked No. 2.
Nelson is who Randolph beat in the section title match, earning a 4-2 overtime win.
Randolph went 3-0 at sections en route to the title. He got a bye in the first round, won by fall in the quarterfinals and earned an 11-4 decision in the semifinals.
"Matt has a goal of winning a state title," Scott West coach Jerold Stauffacher said. "I know he was disappointed last year placing second and is out to correct that. His mindset is I'm going to win this. I have no reason not to believe he is correct."
Randolph had a 30-2 record last year. He heads into state this season with a 39-2 mark. Zach Tracy takes a 36-8 record into state, while Caleb Tracy heads in with a 32-9 mark.
"I think overall we had a good weekend of wrestling (at sections)," Stauffacher said. "Going in, we were thinking that qualifying three or four would be a good weekend. We are still young and learning how to win in some cases.
"I was extremely happy having 12 guys place in the top six," Stauffacher added. "It is a deep section at many weights. I think the three guys heading to state have a chance to medal. Zach and Matt have been to state before and have each earned a medal. This is Caleb's first trip, and I know it was a goal of his to make it."
Zach Tracy went 4-1 at sections. He lost 5-1 in the title match to Cooper Rowe of Mound Westonka. He had to win a true-second match to get to state and did so with a 6-0 decision over Chris Johnson of Tri-City United.
Zach got a bye in the first round, won by fall in the quarterfinals and earned an 8-2 win the semifinals.
Caleb Tracy also had to win a true-second match to get to state, earning a fall over Charlie Born of St. Peter. Caleb lost by sudden overtime victory (6-4) in the title match to Cole Munsterteiger of Mound Westonka.
Caleb also had a bye in the first round, won by technical fall in the quarterfinals and won by an 11-5 decision in the semifinals.
Sophomore Leo Siekmann nearly made it four Scott West wresters to state. He lost a true-second match to Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United, falling 13-9.
Siekmann won four of six section matches, including by fall in the third-place match over Mason Pankonin of Orono. Siekmann won by fall in the quarterfinals, lost a 4-3 decision in the semifinals and won by fall in the consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match.
Other section finishes for the Panthers included senior Ashton Holbrook (4th, 160 pounds), ninth-grader Tristan Holbrook (4th, 170), sophomore Carson Schoenbauer (4th, heavyweight), eighth-grader Isaac Williams (6th, 132), eighth-grader Mason Breeggemann (6th, 138), senior Preston Kes (6th, 145), ninth-grader Dylan Thomas (6th, 195) and junior Luke Meriweather (6th, 220).