The Jordan girls basketball team fell painfully short of reaching the Section 2AAA title game.
Fourth-seeded Marshall used a 13-2 run to end the game to edge the top-seeded Jaguars 39-38 in the semifinals March 4 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Tiger stole an in-bounds pass and turned it into a game-winning layup in the final seconds to steal the victory from Jordan.
The Jaguars led 36-26 with 6:56 remaining, but managed just two points the rest of the game. Marshall trimmed that deficit to 38-37 with 1:25 left to play.
There were three change of possessions in the final 6.6 seconds of play with Jordan up 38-37, before the Tigers were able to get the steal and score the game-winning bucket.
Jordan finished the season under first-year coach Kyle Johnson with a 24-3 overall record, including winning the Wright County East Conference with a 9-1 mark.
This season was Jordan's second year in Class 3A. Last winter, Marshall also ended the Jaguars' season with a 48-39 win in quarterfinal play.
Jordan will lose four seniors off this year's squad — Jenna Kluxdal, Grace Dahmen, Mackenna Barth and Kouma Zoungrana. Kluxdal led the team in scoring at 18.3 points per game, followed by sophomore Savi Borowicz (15.0), ninth grader Morgan Staloch (8.9), Dahmen (7.6) and junior Maddie Olinger (6.8).
So there will be plenty of talent back next season for the Jaguars to stay in the mix in Section 2AAA, as well as try to defend their conference title.
Jordan beat Marshall in the regular season back on Feb. 14, winning 48-46 at home in overtime. The Jaguars never trailed in the rematch until the final Tigers' basket.
Jordan was up 21-17 at the break and used a 9-4 run to open the second half to build a nine-point lead.
Marshall stayed in the game with its rebounding. It out-boarded the Jaguars by a two-to-one margin (32-16). Nearly half of Jordan's points came on three-pointers as the team hit six from beyond the arc compared to two for the Tigers.
Borowicz led Jordan with 15 points, while Olinger scored nine and Dahmen and Staloch each scored six. Ninth grader Olivia Fynboh chipped in two points.
Jordan rolled in its first playoff game with a 70-31 home win over eighth-seeded Worthington Feb. 28.
"We took an early lead and never looked back, fueled on the defensive end," Johnson said. "We had a balanced scoring attack."
Borowicz led the way with 17 points, followed by Staloch with 15 and Dahmen with 13. Kluxdal added eight points, while Olinger finished with seven and junior Ava Houdek scored six.
One of Jordan's two losses in the regular season was to Worthington, falling 67-57 on the road back on Jan. 21. The Jaguars' other loss was 64-62 at Delano Jan. 20.
Jordan went into the playoffs ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A. They were the only ranked team in Section 2AAA.
Back in the spring of 2021, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports, and the Jaguars were moved up a class. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.