Morgan Staloch

Ninth grader Morgan Staloch scored 15 points for top-seeded Jordan in its 70-31 win versus Worthington in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Feb. 28.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team fell painfully short of reaching the Section 2AAA title game.

Fourth-seeded Marshall used a 13-2 run to end the game to edge the top-seeded Jaguars 39-38 in the semifinals March 4 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Tom Schardin

