Matt Urbanek has a ton of coaching experience, but he’s never had to prepare a team to play during a pandemic.
That’s what Urbanek is doing now as he enters his 12th season as the Jordan boys basketball coach. Winter sports has been delayed due to COVID-19, pushing teams out of the gyms and into Zoom practices.
Gov. Tim Walz shut down youth and high school sports back on Nov. 18 for four weeks and then extended it until Jan. 4. That’s when in-person practices can begin for the Hubmen and other teams across the state.
It’s not ideal, but Urbanek and his team are dealing with all of the changes, the uncertainty and the likelihood of a shortened season the best they can.
“It’s a significant challenge because we are out of our normal routine,” Urbanek said. “However, the entire year of 2020 has been a year of adjustments for everyone, so we are not going to complain about that.
“We are grateful that we will have an opportunity to have a season and we plan to approach it with a positive outlook and a great deal of enthusiasm,” Urbanek added.
The Hubmen are also in a new league this year, joining 14 other schools in the Wright County Conference. So Urbanek will face a different schedule and have some new teams to prepare for.
Jordan is set to open the season Jan. 15 at Belle Plaine.
To get ready for the season, Urbanek has provided his team individual skill workouts to do at home. Players have been asked to try to get in shape on their own. With gyms closed, including indoor courts, it’s become more of a challenge to find places to practice.
The 30- to-40-degree weather over the last few weeks has helped. Players can shoot at outdoor courts, but that’s still not ideal.
“This is a challenge because some players do not have a hoop at home, so we made sure to also include workouts that can be done without a hoop, such as ball-handling skills,” Urbanek said. “We also provided our players with strength and conditioning workouts that can be done at home.
“Again, this is challenging for students because most of them don’t have access to the same equipment that we have at the high school,” Urbanek added. “So most of the workouts include things like pushups, sit-ups, jogging in their neighborhood.”
The pandemic also affected Jordan’s season last winter. The Hubmen were getting ready to take on Waseca in the Section 2AA title game, but the game was canceled about 10 hours before tip off.
The Minnesota State High School League ended the winter sports season back on March 13, including the state championship games in girls basketball as well as section title games in boys hoops.
Jordan finished last season with a 21-7 overall record, which included winning the Minnesota River conference title with a 13-1 mark. The team was seeking its second state berth in three seasons.
“We had some disappointed players but at the same time we all realized that the situation is bigger than our basketball team and bigger than sports in general,” Urbanek said after the section final was canceled. “It was a difficult way to end the year but our approach is to look at all the positives and look at all the success and all the great memories. We ended the year on a really strong note and that’s something our team can take with them forever.”