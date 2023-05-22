Luke Sand

Junior Luke Sand went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in Jordan's 12-6 home loss to Holy Family May 18.

 Jordan Baseball photo

The Jordan baseball team will need to string some wins together to be a factor in the Section 2AAA playoffs.

The Hubmen snapped a four-game slide May 16 with an 11-6 win at Mound Westonka in Wright County East Conference play, but followed with a 12-6 league loss versus Holy Family May 18 and an 11-7 setback in eight innings the next day versus Mankato East.

