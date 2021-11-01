The Jordan volleyball team struggled to win matches this fall in what turned out to be a rebuilding season.
The Jaguars finished with a 3-23 overall record, including a 1-4 mark in the Wright County East Conference. Jordan lost its only playoff match, falling in three sets (25-13, 25-11, 28-26) at Holy Angels Oct. 27.
Last season, there was no playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and volleyball went to four classes.
Jordan moved up a class and was placed in Section 6AAA with the likes of Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, New Prague and Orono.
So the competition in section play will certainly be more challenging for the Jaguars in the coming years.
Jordan coach Taylor Sonie has a 23-46 record record in her first three seasons leading the program. The team went 7-7 last fall.
This year’s team had just five returning varsity players — seniors Payton Duis and Aliyah Bakeberg, juniors Meaghan Winters and Ava Weber and sophomore Caroline Kinkeade.
So there were some new faces on the varsity, which only had three seniors, including Claire Johnson.
Juniors Raya Bohnsack, Augusta Murray and Mackenna Barth, ninth-grader Maria Stensland and eighth-graders and Avery Smith and Morgan Staloch all got some varsity time, so Jordan will have nine players back next year with some experience.
Jordan opened this season losing its first 18 matches. It got its first win Oct. 29 beating Detroit Lakes in three sets at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational.
The Jaguars’ one conference win was over Mound Westonka in five sets Oct. 14. Jordan also had a two-set victory over Princeton in the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational Oct. 16.
The Jaguars were a Class 2A power for nearly a decade. The team won the Class 2A state championship in both 2006 and 2008 and also made state appearances in 2007 and 2011.