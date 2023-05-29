A tough season came to an end for the Jordan softball team May 27 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
The seventh-seeded Jaguars fell 7-4 to fourth-seeded Marshall in the losers bracket to finish the spring with a 3-16 overall record (0-10 in the Wright County East Conference).
Jordan opened the playoffs with a 4-1 loss to second-seeded Mankato West May 25, before staying alive with a 7-6 victory over sixth-seeded Albert Lea.
The Jaguars were 2-2 after their first four games this spring, but then dropped 12 straight to end the regular season. Jordan had only three seniors — Abi Johnson, Ava Walkington and Brooke Vohnoutka — so there will be some talent back next year when the team moves back down to Class 2A.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections back in April and Jordan was moved to Section 2AA with 14 other teams. Softball went to four classes in 2016.
Jordan went 2-4 in the playoffs in Section 2AAA and was 3-2 in Section 1AAA in 2021. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was in Section 2AA from 2007 to 2019.
In the loss to Marshall, Jordan trailed 3-2 after four innings, but couldn't get any closer. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open.
Eighth grader Kacie Schroeder took the loss, working five innings and allowing six runs (three earned) with five strikeouts. Johnson pitched one relief inning, giving up one unearned run with one strikeout.
Junior Jade Thach had a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Jaguars. Juniors Marthalee Reveland and Sophia Snapko both had RBIs, while Johnson and sophomore Tessa Cook each had a hit and a run scored.
In beating Albert Lea, Jordan rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-4 lead. Eighth grader Brooke Wacker got the win with four relief innings, allowing three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.
Johnson started and worked three innings, giving up three runs (one earned) with one strikeout.
Wacker was also 3 for 3 with an RBI at the plate, while Thach was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ninth grader Carley Johnson doubled and drove in two runs, while Reveland also doubled and Cook had a hit and a run scored.
In the loss to Mankato West, Jordan was down 4-0 after three innings and couldn't recover. Abi Johnson tossed a complete game, allowing two runs while striking out two.
The Jaguars' lone run came in the fourth inning. Reveland drove it in, finishing 1 for 3. Carely Johnson went 2 for 3, while Thach and Abi Johnson also had hits.
Caswell Park is also home for the state tourney, which is June 8-9. The last time Jordan made the state field was in 1981 when there were only two classes.
Softball went to three classes in 2000. Jordan won the Class A state title in 1980 and was the runner-up in 1979.