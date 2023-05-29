Brooke Vohnoutka

Brooke Vohnoutka was one of three seniors for the Jordan this spring as the team went 1-2 in the Section 2AAA tourney.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

A tough season came to an end for the Jordan softball team May 27 at Caswell Park in Mankato.

The seventh-seeded Jaguars fell 7-4 to fourth-seeded Marshall in the losers bracket to finish the spring with a 3-16 overall record (0-10 in the Wright County East Conference).

