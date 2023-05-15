The Jordan softball can't seem to find a win with the Section 2AAA playoffs coming up.
The Jaguars dropped a doubleheader at Hutchinson in Wright County East Conference play, falling 5-1 and 6-1, respectively, which was their ninth and 10th straight defeats.
Jordan also fell 13-2 versus St. Peter May 9 and lost 2-1 versus Southwest Christian May 4 in league action.
The Section 2AAA playoffs will start May 25 with the title game June 1 at Caswell Park in Mankato. The field may be the toughest in the state with three teams ranked in the top eight — No. 1 Mankato East (13-2), No. 2 Mankato West (11-2) and No. 8 New Prague (11-3).
Jordan (2-12 overall, 0-9 in league play) is looking like the No. 7 seed at this point ahead of Worthington (0-14). Marshall (10-6), St. Peter (7-9) and Albert Lea (5-12) are also in the field.
Jordan has a 15-5 win over Worthington. The team's last victory was 2-1 over New Prague back on April 17.
Jaguars coach Bryan Martin's goal going into the season was for the team to be peaking come playoff time. With 10 straight defeats, Jordan will need to make a quick turnaround to make some playoff noise.
Inexperience was a big question mark for the team going into the year and Martin said the team had a lot to learn. Did the cold, wet month of April slow the young team's progression down?
Against Hutchinson, senior Abi Johnson tossed a complete game in the first contest, allowing five runs (three earned) on just four hits with four strikeouts.
Jordan had five hits, all singles. Ninth grader Carley Johnson drove in the team's lone run in top of the first inning. Hutchinson scored three runs in the third inning to take 3-1 advantage.
Ninth grader Ellie Lynch finished 2 for 3 for the Jaguars, while eighth grader Lilli Lynch and sophomore Tessa Cook both had one hit. Senior Ava Walkington scored the team's lone run.
In the second game, eighth grader Brooke Wacker tossed a complete game for Jordan. She allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts.
It was a scoreless game before Hutchinson scored three times in the top of the fourth inning to grab the lead. Jordan was down 5-0 before scoring its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Abi Johnson drove in the Jaguars' run, while junior Jade Thach finished 2 for 3 with a run scored. Ellie Lynch also finished 2 for 3, while Lilli Lynch and Carley Johnson also had hits.
In the loss to St. Peter, Jordan fell behind 6-0 and couldn't recover. Eighth grade Kacie Schroeder took the loss, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) in 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Wacker pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with one strikeout.
Abi Johnson finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lilli Lynch was also 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, while Schroeder was 1 for 2 with a double.
Jordan ends the regular season May 19 at home versus rival Belle Plaine in non-league action.
Caswell Park is also home to the state tourney, which is set for June 8-9. The last time Jordan made the state field was in 1981 when there were only two classes.
Softball went to three classes in 2000 and to four classes in 2016. Jordan won the Class A state title in 1980 and was the runner-up in 1979.