Jade Thach

Junior Jade Thach had two hits and scored a run in Jordan's 6-1 loss versus Hutchinson May 11.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan softball can't seem to find a win with the Section 2AAA playoffs coming up.

The Jaguars dropped a doubleheader at Hutchinson in Wright County East Conference play, falling 5-1 and 6-1, respectively, which was their ninth and 10th straight defeats.

