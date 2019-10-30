The Shakopee Hockey Association along with Minnesota Hockey will be hosting a Try Hockey for Free event on on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
This event is designed to provide kids, between the ages of 4 to 9, a completely free experience to try youth hockey. A limited amount of equipment is available to borrow. Coaches will be on the ice to assist your child in learning the basics. Your son or daughter does not need any previous skating or hockey experience.
All participants are required to have a minimum of a helmet, skates and gloves. If you will need help with equipment, we encourage you to contact the event host where you will be participating in advance.
To register for Try Hockey For Free Day, go to https://www.tryhockeyforfree.com/
For more information, contact Shakopee Hockey Association at jason.w.syha@gmail.com.