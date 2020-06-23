Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 39th Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, will be held virtually, the marathon organizers, Twin Cities in Motion announced on Tuesday.
"TCM made the decision with an appreciation for the disappointment it will cause, you, our runners," TCM said in the announcement. "The decision was guided by public health officials and the Twin Cities In Motion medical directors. It was made with the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and the community at large foremost in mind."
All TCM 2020 virtual events involve self-reported times for the distance and events you registered. Runners will choose a date and time to run the event and submit the time during the event’s virtual dates.
Twin Cities in Motion will provide a partial credit on entry fees paid for in-person races shifted to the virtual format. The current entry fee for the marathon was $125.
For more information, visit https://www.tcmevents.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @twincitiesinmotion.