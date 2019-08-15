Two former Scott West wrestling teammates will be teammates once again this fall.
Jacob Backlund and Jackson Stauffacher will both wrestle for the Southwest Minnesota State University wrestling team for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Southwest Minnesota State University head wrestling coach Jesse Nelson announced both Backlund and Stauffacher as part of a addition of 10 student-athletes for the 2019-20 season.
”We were able to find a group of student-athletes that have excelled on the mat and in the classroom,” Nelson said. “I also feel that we have added depth where we needed it and it will complement the areas of need. I am very excited about this incoming class.”
Southwest Minnesota State University, located in Marshall, is a member of Division II and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Backlund, graduated from Jordan High School and competed at Ridgewater College in 2018-19 before transferring to SMSU. He is a two-time NJCAA national qualifier andwas named all-region and all-academic.
Stauffacher graduated from Belle Plaine High School and spent the 2018-19 season at Augustana University He won an individual state championship as a senior and was a two-time state runner-up. He finished his career with a school-record 210 victories.