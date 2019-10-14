According to the agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 15 Jordan school board meeting, two Jordan head coaches have resigned from there positions.
Ben Nylander - resigned as the girls track and field coach - he will remain as the boys track and field coach, a team he coached to the 2019 Class A state championship.
Kevin Gutzmer - resigned as the boys golf coach. Gutzmer started the boys and girls golf programs at Jordan and was the head coach for both programs until the last couple of years when Ozzie Sand was named the head coach for the girls golf tream.