JHS logo

Following an 18-month re-branding process, the Jordan school district is looking to protect its trademarks. The trademarked Jordan Hubmen logo largely applies to male sports now, but has been in use since the 1940s. The Jordan Jaguars mascot, which largely applies to female sports teams, was first developed for the girls volleyball team in 1975.

 Jordan Public Schools

According to the agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 15 Jordan school board meeting, two Jordan head coaches have resigned from there positions.

Ben Nylander - resigned as the girls track and field coach - he will remain as the boys track and field coach, a team he coached to the 2019 Class A state championship.

Kevin Gutzmer - resigned as the boys golf coach. Gutzmer started the boys and girls golf programs at Jordan and was the head coach for both programs until the last couple of years when Ozzie Sand was named the head coach for the girls golf tream.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you