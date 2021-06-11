Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman will be representing the Jordan girls team at state.
The two sophomores had strong final rounds in the Section 2AA tournament June 8 at New Prague Golf Club to qualify for the Class AA competition.
Woytassek shot a final-round 81 to finish third overall, while Eckman carded an 82 to finish fifth.
The winning team and top five individuals not on the winning squad make the state field. The state tourney is June 15-16 at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
Fairmont won the Section 2AA girls title. The Jaguars had a team score of 412 after the first round June 1 and didn't qualify for the second round as a team.
Woytassek and Eckman qualified individually for Jordan after shooting 86 and 92 respectively in the first round.
"We competed as a team on the first day and our inexperience showed on the first couple of holes," Jaguars coach Ozzie Sand said. "We were proud of how the girls handled this though, as they battled to a fifth place finish out of the 12 teams and missed moving on as a team by one place.
"Morgan and Victoria did not have their best rounds the first day, but Victoria was in fourth place and Morgan was in 10th," Sand added. "We could not have been more proud of how they played on the second day."
Woytassek had two birdies in her final round.
Other scores for Jaguars after the first round included senior Ellie Helgerson (115), sophomore Avery Gregor (119) and senior Avery Lynch (123).
Meanwhile, the Jordan boys team had three players advance to round two, but none were able to make state.
Senior Graham Pelowski had the Hubmen's best finish taking ninth with a 36-hole total of 156 (80-76) at New Prague Golf Club. Seniors Joe Hulet and Ian Hennen both tied for 23rd.
Hulet had rounds of 85 and 81 and Hennen shot a pair of 83s.
Seniors Sam Kalow (102) and Kade Noyes also competed for Jordan shooting 102 and 108, respectively in the first round.
Jordan finished fifth in the team standings with a first-round total of 350. Blue Earth won the boys title.