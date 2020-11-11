Two Jordan seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 11 in a ceremony at the high school.
Kyley Bolster signed to play Division II women's tennis at Winona State University, while Reagan Koch will compete at the Division II level in men's basketball at the Colorado School of Mines.
Bolster was a four-year letter winner for the Jordan girls tennis team, playing primarily at No. 1 and 2 doubles in her final two seasons.
"Kyley was part of the first-ever Jordan tennis state qualifying team in 2018," Jordan coach Jill Bailey said. "She’s known for her aggressive forehand, serve speed, positive attitude, and determination on court."
Meanwhile, Koch averaged 15.6 points per game for the Jordan boys basketball team last season as a junior. The 6-foot-2 guard had four games last winter scoring 20 or more points.
"Reagan has worked very hard and has become an extremely versatile and well-rounded basketball player," Jordan coach Matt Urbane said. "He has the talent, work ethic, and motivation to become an excellent college athlete.
"Reagan is an outstanding student-athlete, and he has selected an elite academic school as well as an outstanding college basketball program in Colorado School of Mines."