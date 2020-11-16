The structure of this year's high school wrestling season has not been decided yet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But that doesn't mean there can't be speculation. The Guillotine released its preseason rankings for all three classes Nov. 11 and Scott West has two individuals ranked among the 14 weight classes in Class 2A.
Ninth-grader Matt Rudolph will open the season ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds, while junior Zach Tracy is ranked No. 2 at 113.
They are only two Scott West wrestlers ranked, while team is ranked No. 12.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors will meet Dec. 2 to decide how the winter sports season will be structured due to the pandemic.
Fall sports in nearing the end of the season with football now in the playoffs and volleyball nearing postseason play. But there are no state tournaments for fall sports.
Will there be state competitions in the winter?
If so, Scott West should again be in the thick of the Section 2AA title chase. Only two teams from that section are ranked in the first team poll. Tri-City United is one spot ahead of the Panthers at No. 11.
The top-ranked team in Class 2A is Simley, the defending state champion. Kasson-Mantorville is No. 2, followed by Detroit Lakes, Fairmont/Martin County West, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfiel, Foley, Becker, Marshall, Princeton and Thief River Falls.
Last winter, Tracy finished third at state at 106 pounds. He fell one victory short of 40 wins, ending the season with a 39-8 overall mark. It was his first-career appearance at state.
Randolph saw action at 106 pounds for the Panthers last year, but at sections he moved up to 113 pounds when Tracy made weight to move down to 106.
Randolph finished third at sections, ending the season with a 22-7 record.
Scott West had three wrestlers at state last year. Senior Luke Fogarty qualified at 145 pounds, but he was not ranked in the preseason poll. He lost both of his matches at state and finished the season with a 24-12 mark.
Team-wise, Scott West has dominated Section 2AA over the years. It's won 14 of the last 18 team titles, but has not fell short of the crown the last two seasons.
Waconia, now in Class 3A, beat the Panthers for the title in 2019. Last year Scott West was the No. 1 seed in the section, but was upset by St. Peter in the semifinals, finishing the season with a 15-3 dual record.
Overall Section 2AA has 18 individuals ranked in the preseason poll with Tri-City United leading the way with four.
Waseca, Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, Delano, Glencoe-Lester Prairie and Hutchinson each have two like Scott West, while Mankato East and Mankato West both have one.
Hutchinson is the defending Section 2AA team champion and the Tigers received votes in the first Class 2A team, but enough to get into the top 12.
Simley has the most individuals ranked in Class 2A with 11, including seven who are No. 1.
To see the complete ranking for all three classes go to theguillotine.com.