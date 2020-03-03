The Scott West wrestling team wrapped up its season with two third-place winners at the state tournament.
Senior Jace Demmers and sophomore Zach Tracy both earned third-place finishes at this past weekends Class 2A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Demmers wrapped up his Scott West career by going 4-1 and finishing third in the 160 pound bracket.
He opened the tournament with a strong 10-0 major decision against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton senior Carter Schmidt.
In the quarterfinal round, Demmers defeated Milaca's Ian Hanson by pinfall.
That sent him into the semifinals against Fairmont/Martin County West's Miles Fitzgerald, a wrestler Demmers defeated 4-3 at the Rumble on the Red tournament.
Demmers and Fitzgerald got a second period scramble that ended with Fitzgerald catching Demmers in a cradle that led to a controversial pin call in Fitzgerald's favor at 3:57 of the match.
“I am not sure what the mat official was looking at, but Jace was far from being pinned in that position,” Scott West wrestling co-head coach Darren Ripley said. “Yes, he would have been trailing in points on the scoreboard but there still would have been a lot of match to be wrestled and we have all seen Jace make a comeback or two during his time as a Scott West wrestler.”
Demmers showed that comeback ability off later in the state tournament in the third place match.
To get to the third place match, Demmers defeated Foley's Connor Thorsten 2-1 with a third period reversal.
The third place match got off to a horrible start for Demmers as Totino-Grace's Adam Sylvester took Demmers to the back for a takedown and three near-fall points.
Demmers would trailed 7-1 after the first period and 11-6 after the second period.
The third period was all Demmers as he cut the lead to 11-8 with an early takedown and with the clock winding down Demmers would catch Sylvester with a firemans' carry which led into Demmers holding him on the mat for the rest of the period and a 13-12 victory.
“It was a great way for Jace to end his outstanding career as a Scott West Panther,” Ripley said. “The comeback win exemplifies the type of wrestler that Jace is as he is always willing to scrap it out until the end and it also offers up a prime example on why mat officials need to be sure on their pin fall calls because there is six minutes of wrestling to be done and a lot of things can happen like comebacks.”
For Tracy, he took a similar path as Demmers to a third place finish.
Tracy, wrestling at 106 pounds, opened the tournament with 23 second pin off Mound-Westonka's Jack Nelson in the first round.
The quarterfinal match against Pine Island's Luke Williams was a heartbreaker for Tracy, who lost 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker when Tracy could get an escape point in the fourth overtime.
“It was a frustrating match loss to watch as Zach was not real sharp and/or aggressive on his feet and gave up the opening takedown when he let the Pine Island wrestler get the angle corner on his finish,” Ripley said. “It also appeared that he had a couple of opportunities to score from bottom during the overtimes but was just unable to separate and get his escape point.”
Tracy bounced back after that and didn't allow another point scored against him for the rest of the tournament.
He defeated Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Andrew Joedeman 8-0, Thief River Falls Kale Geiser 7-0, and a 4-0 win against Big Lake’s Nolan Reiter to advance to the third place match for a rematch with Williams.
This time against Williams it was all Tracy as he clinched third place with a 5-0 win.
“Zach really used some solid fundamental wrestling on his way back to third place as he did not allow a point in four matches," Ripley said.
Scott West junior Luke Fogarty wrestled in the 145 pound bracket and lost both his matches.