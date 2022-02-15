Two straight wins should get the Jordan boys basketball team headed back in the right direction.
The Hubmen earned a pair of home wins to snap a five-game losing streak, including a 74-40 rout over Sibley East on Feb. 14. Senior Owen Montreuil led all scorers with 24 points.
Jordan came into the contest off of an 84-74 victory over Delano on Feb. 10 behind 29 points from senior Isaac Young.
The Hubmen (13-7 overall, 2-4 in the Wright County Conference East) are trying to get a top-four seed and a home playoff game in the Section 2AAAA tournament.
Five teams in the eight-team field are in the hunt, including No. 8-ranked Mankato West (15-5), No. 10 Mankato East (13-7), Marshall (14-4) and New Ulm (16-4).
St. Peter (10-12), New Prague (3-16) and Worthington (5-14) are also in the field.
“We have played very good teams and we expect that it will help prepare us for the playoffs,” Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. “We will be battle tested.”
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8 with the semifinals set for March 12. The championship game will be March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
This is Jordan’s first season in Class 3A. The program was moved up from Class 2A last spring after the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports.
Jordan is 1-2 against section teams with its lone victory over St. Peter and its two losses to New Prague and New Ulm.
“Our team always plays hard, but in order to make a run we need to make plays down the stretch,” Urbanek said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games and we need to get a couple more big stops and make a couple more big shots in crunch time during those close games. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
In beating Delano, the Hubmen made enough plays early in the game to take a 45-31 lead into the break. Senior Ashton Sivilay finished with 16 points while Montreuil scored 11 and junior Afton Koch had 10.
Junior Mack Schmidt added eight points for Jordan while senior Aiden Langheim scored six and junior Carter Runge chipped in four.
Against Sibley East, Jordan again dominated the first half leading 40-10 at the break. Eleven Hubmen were in the scoring column, including Sivilay with 14 points and Young with 13.
Junior Luke Dyrhaug finished with six points for Jordan while Schmidt, Koch and junior Adam Parvey each scored three. Runge, Langheim and juniors Nate Kes and Preston Hochschild all had two points.
Jordan lost 65-52 at home to Mound Westonka in WCC play Feb. 10. Sivilay led the Hubmen in defeat with 22 points while Montreuil scored 16 and Schmidt chipped in five.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 22-26 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.