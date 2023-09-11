Tessa Cook

Junior Tessa Cook fights to get control of the ball in Jordan's 1-0 home loss to Mankato East Sept. 9.

 Courtesy photo/Jordan Jaguar Soccer via Facebook

The Jordan girls soccer team had its four-game unbeaten streak stopped Sept. 9 by a top Section 2AA foe.

Mankato East earned a 1-0 road win over the Jaguars, scoring the game's lone goal in the first half. Jordan went into the game off a 3-1 home win over Tri-City United Sept. 7 after earning a 1-1 tie in Wright County East Conference play versus Mound Westonka Sept. 5.

