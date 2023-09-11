The Jordan girls soccer team had its four-game unbeaten streak stopped Sept. 9 by a top Section 2AA foe.
Mankato East earned a 1-0 road win over the Jaguars, scoring the game's lone goal in the first half. Jordan went into the game off a 3-1 home win over Tri-City United Sept. 7 after earning a 1-1 tie in Wright County East Conference play versus Mound Westonka Sept. 5.
The Jaguars (3-2-1 overall) are seeking a third straight winning season this fall and hope to be a factor in the Section 2AA playoffs. The Jaguars fell 5-0 to Mankato East in the semifinals last year.
Second-year coach Nathan Steele believed his team had the momentum in the second half in the Sept. 9 loss to Mankato East, but couldn't get the tying goal.
"(Senior) Nevaeh Doyle had an outstanding game in goal, only conceding one chance in the first half after making two initial saves," Steele said. "We gained momentum in the second half, but unfortunately could not convert (any of our) chances."
Doyle finished with 10 saves.
In the beating Tri-City United, the Jaguars led 2-0 at the break getting goals from eighth grader Anna Engelhart and junior Tessa Cook in the first half.
Senior Karissa Firle scored in the second half for Jordan. Senior Alayna Brazil and ninth grader Emerson Rietschel each picked up an assist. Doyle made nine saves in goal.
Jordan had 17 shots on goal in the game.
"We created a variety of scoring opportunities, but goals were hard to come by," Steele said.
In the tie with Mound Westonka, senior Maddy Yule scored for Jordan with 25 minutes left in the game for a 1-0 lead. But Mound Westonka was able to tie the game back up on a free kick.
Jordan also earned an 11-0 home over Triton/KW/Hayfield Aug. 29. Cook led the offense with three goals and an assist, while Rietschel had two goals and an assist.
Firle also had a pair of goals for the Jaguars, while Yule, junior Mellie Hou, senior Reagan Goebel and ninth grader Sofia Brazil all scored once. Senior Alayna Brazil, ninth grader Rayna Berry and Goebel all picked up an assist.
Doyle and junior Taylor Elsenpeter combined for the shutout in goal with each making two saves.
The regular season ends for Jordan Oct. 3 at home versus Southwest Christian in league play.
Section 2AA play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 12 with the title game set for Oct. 17 at New Prague High School. Mankato East is the defending champion.
The Class AA state quarterfinals start Oct. 25. The semifinals are Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while title game is at that same venue Nov. 3. Holy Angels is the defending champion.