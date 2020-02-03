JHS logo

Following an 18-month re-branding process, the Jordan school district is looking to protect its trademarks. The trademarked Jordan Hubmen logo largely applies to male sports now, but has been in use since the 1940s. The Jordan Jaguars mascot, which largely applies to female sports teams, was first developed for the girls volleyball team in 1975.

Wednesday will be a big day for 12 Jordan student-athletes.

At 3:10 p.m., 13 Jordan student-athletes (a school record) will gather in the Jordan High School gym to sign their National Letter of Intents to participate in college athletics.

Those 13 student-athletes and which school and sport they will play:

  • Jack Barnett - University of Wisconsin-Superior - Baseball
  • Macauley Bartells - Minnesota State University, Moorhead - Football
  • Thomas Dietel - Concordia University, St. Paul - Track and Field
  • Amelia Ehrp - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Basketball
  • Emily Henderson - Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Tennis
  • Elizabeth Horton - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
  • Luke Houdek - University of Minnesota-Duluth - Football
  • Symon Keiser - North Dakota State University - Track/CC
  • Madi Kes - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
  • Ryan Samuelson - Minnesota State University, Mankato - Football
  • Bryce Sievers - Concordia University, St. Paul - Football
  • Selena Dalton - St. Kate's - Softball
  • Arianna Kraus - College of St. Scholastica - Tennis

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

