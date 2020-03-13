Tonight's Class 2A, Section 2 boys basketball championship game between No. 2 ranked Waseca and the Jordan Hubmen is now cancelled.
The Minnesota State High School League announced on Friday morning that all boys basketball section championship games and the state girls basketball tournament have been cancelled.
John Millea of the MSHSL tweeted:
Updated statement from the Minnesota State High School League:
Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount.
Jordan boys basketball head coach Matt Urbanek tweeted out about the cancellation:
"We are sad that we won't have an opportunity to play for a section championship and opportunity to go to the state tournament. But this situation is bigger than us and we recognize that. We will focus on the positives and there are MANY! I have never been more proud to be the coach of the Hubmen. Our players love each other unconditionally. They are always excited to play a game they love with people they love. They have committed their time and energy to represent their families, their school, and their community. And they have represented everyone so well. They have poured their heart and soul into basketball and they have given their blood, sweat, and tears. They have played their best basketball recently. Some of the best basketball I have seen from a Hubmen basketball team. The biggest reason they are sad is because this marks the end of their season together and for some it is the end of high school basketball forever. That is the beauty of high school athletics. It is not the wins and losses. It is the time spent together, the lessons learned, the relationships that are built, and the life-long memories. We will have those forever. I love our basketball team."
Before being cancelled the game was going to be played to New Ulm High School.
The game originally scheduled to be played at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato had to be moved to New Ulm because MSU-Mankato is not allowing gatherings of more than 100 people on campus.
Jordan finishes the season with a 21-7 record and a Minnesota River Conference championship.