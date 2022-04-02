The Jordan baseball team has a veteran group that hopes to make some noise in its new section.
The Hubmen were moved to Section 2AAA this season following section realignment and the eight-team field won't be an easy one. There are three teams ranked in the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association's preseason top 10 in Class 3A.
Mankato West has opened at No. 1, while Marshall is No. 9 and Mankato East is No. 10.
The rest of the field includes Albert Lea, New Prague, St. Peter and Worthington.
"Our goal for the season is similar to last year — try to stay as healthy as possible and compete within a tough Wright County Conference East," Jordan coach Brent Goracke said. "We were moved to a very tough section, but very much look forward to battling for every out."
Jordan finished 12-11 overall last season, 5-9 in the WCC. It went 3-2 in the Section 1AAA tournament.
Last spring was also Jordan's second season in Class 3A. The Hubmen's first season was supposed to be in 2020, but that year was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference with a 12-2 mark and finished 2-2 in the Section 2AA tournament. The Hubmen won the Section 2AA title in 2018 and finished fourth at state.
This year's team will be led by senior Kyle Hvidsten. He was the Hubmen's ace last year and also of the leaders at the plate.
"Kyle pitched well and swung the bat well for us last year," Goracke said. "He is dealing with some minor arm issues at the time, but expected to be 100 percent soon.
Junior Afton Koch returns to the top of the Hubmen lineup and can play in both the infield and the outfield. Senior Daniel Zang will also be counted on as a starting pitcher, as well as in the infield.
"Afton stepped up for us last year and hit at the top of the lineup," Goracke said. "Daniel matured a ton last year and ended the season as one of the top arms and his bat followed. He is looking stronger this year and continues to work hard, as do all of his teammates."
Sophomore Connor Larson will also be one to watch on the mound. Senior Alex Mizsak will also pitch and play in the infield.
"Alex's season last year was cut short due to an arm injury that kept him off of the mound for most of the year, but he will be looked at this year to grab innings and probably do some catching for us as well," Goracke said. "Conner was a mid-season pull-up for us last year and he did a great job. We are expecting more of the same this year."
Goracke said last year was a little different than normal seasons. The cancelation of the 2020 season might have had something to do with that.
"I think there was a lot of hesitation about the system and the group in general," Goracke said. "This year, I see none of that at all. I see the strength from them as just that; they are together battling.
"The strength with this veteran group is they are all working hard and it has been very fun and competitive throughout the spring thus far," Goracke added.
Jordan will open the season April 8 at St. Peter. The Hubmen's home opener will be April 12 against Delano.
The regular season ends May 25 against Totino Grace at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus. The Section 2AAA tournament starts June 1.