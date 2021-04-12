Abby Vizenor is the second-ever Jordan High School athlete to win the Athena Award.
The award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in metro area high schools. Last year’s banquet in May at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No date has been set for this spring’s 49th annual banquet, but it is normally been held in May.
Last year, Jordan High School became an Athena Award school. It was a priority of Joe Perkl when he became athletic director and it took him two years to get membership. Madi Kes was the school’s first winner.
Vizenor is a two-sport letter-winner for Jordan in both cross country and in track. Last fall, she finished her third season as a captain on the Jaguars’ cross country team.
“Abby has not only has been successful as a runner, but she has also helped make her teammates better and help them to believe that big things are possible,” said Ben Nylander, Jordan’s cross country coach. “I feel that she has made a significant impact on the our team’s back-to-back trips to state as well as our Minnesota River Conference championship in 2019.”
As a sophomore, Vizenor helped Jordan to an 11th-place at the Class A state meet and. As a ninth-grader, she helped the squad make the state field for the first time in program history, finishing ninth.
Jordan was runner-up the Section 4A meet in both of those seasons, but the top two teams qualify.
Jordan moved up to Class AA in 2019, so the field got tougher. The team ended up fifth in sections that year and took ninth this past fall. There were no state competitions for fall sports this season due to the pandemic.
“Abby has been such a great athlete to coach and she will be missed next year,” said Nylander. “Her teammates and coaches all have a tremendous amount of respect for her. She always brings a positive attitude to practice every day and is very coachable.
“She always gives 100% in everything that she does,” Nylander added.
On the track, Vizenor’s junior season last spring was wiped out due to the coronavirus. She’s a captain this spring for the Jaguars, and was also one last year.
Vizenor also excels in the classroom. She’s the vice president of the school’s National Honor Society, the student council president, winner of the Pace Setter Award and a concert choir vice president, along with maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Last fall, she was also selected as the homecoming queen.
Vizenor will attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter next fall where she’ll be competing in both Division III cross country and track. She also plans on majoring in elementary and Spanish education.