The Jordan volleyball team has four returning starters back this fall and will be in a new section.
So there will be some unknowns for the Jaguars in Sarah Attig's second season as coach. Jordan graduated nine seniors from last year's team that finished 13-14 overall (3-2 in the Wright County Conference East).
"I think this group will continue to build on the foundation that was set last season," Attig said. "I have a great group of girls who work very hard and are very coachable. Our team goals for this fall would be to better our record from last year and play better against a few teams that we didn't have a good showing against.
"We would also like to see ourselves move up in the conference and bring a better showing to section playoffs," Attig added.
Volleyball went to four classes in 2021 and Jordan moved up to the third largest class, competing in Section 6AAA the last two seasons. But the Jaguars will be heading back to Section 2AA next fall with 16 other schools.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown beat Belle Plaine in the Section 2AA title match last fall. Belle Plaine has been a top Class 2A team over the years with seven section titles since 2012, including winning the 2015 state title.
Belle Plaine is also ranked No. 3 in the state in the Class 2A preseason poll by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
Returning starters for the Jaguars are junior setter Maria Stensland and junior defensive specialist Avery Smith, along with middle hitters, senior Caroline Kinkeade and sophomore Morgan Staloch.
Sophomore Addison Runge is also expected to make an impact as an outside hitter, while junior Addi Jandl will play on the back row.
"The rest of my roster will be filled by girls who played junior varsity last year," Attig said. "They had a great season, so I am excited to see what this new mix of girls brings to the court."
The last time the Jaguars made the state field was in 2011. Jordan won Class AA state titles in both 2006 and 2008, while also making the state field in 2007.
The Jaguars fell just short of a .500 record last season. The last time the program had a winning mark was in 2017, when it went 22-9 and won the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan will open the season Aug. 26 in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational. The team's first home match is Aug. 28 versus Norwood Young America.
The first conference match is Sept. 21 at home to Mound Westonka.
"We are a young team, and while some people may see that as a weakness, I feel this is actually a strength for us," Attig said. "We have seven juniors and three sophomores on the roster who could all see court time this year. I see this as being a huge strength for our team. Most of these girls played together last year on junior varsity, and we have two more years with this same mix of kids.
"Several seasons of playing together builds a strong bond on the court, and team unity is a key ingredient in having a successful season," Attig added. "I also feel that I have strong team leadership within this group of girls. My captains understand our team's strengths and weaknesses, they do an amazing job bettering our flaws and playing to our strengths."
Jordan ends the regular season Oct. 14 in the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational. The section playoffs start Oct. 19.
This year's Class 2A state tourney is Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Cannon Falls is the defending champion.