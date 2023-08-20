Maria and Morgan

Junior Maria Stensland (14) and sophomore Morgan Staloch (8) are back for Jordan this fall as the team looks to improve on last year's 13 wins.

 Courtesy photo/Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan volleyball team has four returning starters back this fall and will be in a new section.

So there will be some unknowns for the Jaguars in Sarah Attig's second season as coach. Jordan graduated nine seniors from last year's team that finished 13-14 overall (3-2 in the Wright County Conference East).

Tags

Events