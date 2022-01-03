The Jordan girls basketball team closed out 2021 on a five-game winning streak.
The Jaguars won both of their games in the Norwood Young America tournament by double digits, including a 45-33 victory over Dassel-Cokato in the title game Dec. 30. Senior Lexi Pedersen led the way with 11 points.
The day before, Jordan rolled to a 59-32 over the host Raiders in the first round.
Jordan (6-2 overall) went into the tournament off of two easy home wins — 62-46 over Belle Plaine Dec. 21 and 75-29 against Blake Dec. 17.
"Our players competed hard to defeat Norwood Young America, and then they bounced back for a quick turnaround to play Dassel-Cokato," Jordan coach Leah Aamlid said. "It was a fun way to head into the New Year and gear up for the conference season."
The Wright County Conference East season starts for Jordan Jan. 11 on the road at Southwest Christian.
In the win over Dassel-Cokato, junior Jenna Kluxdal was also in double figures for the Jaguars with 10 points. Ninth-grader Savi Borowicz finished with nine points.
Against Belle Plaine, junior Grace Dahmen led Jordan with 20 points. Kluxdahl and sophomore Maddie Olinger were also in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Borowicz chipped in six points for the Jaguars, while Pedersen had five.
"Every time we have the opportunity to match up against Belle Plaine, we know it will be a physical and competitive game," Aamlid said. "Our players did a great job of competing and at staying poised down the stretch."
Jordan had 12 players in the scoring column in the win over Blake. The Jaguars led 46-16 at the break and never looked back.
Olinger, Borowicz, Dahmen and sophomore Ava Houdek each finished with 10 points to lead the team.
Kluxdahl and Duis both scored six points, followed by senior Abby Vogel and ninth-grader Sophie Keiser with five, Pedersen and senior Myah Briese with four and junior Mackenna Barth with three and ninth-grader Morgan Staloch with two.
"Our players did a great job of coming ready," Aamlid said. "We had a quick turnaround with playing at New Ulm less than 24 hours before and we were able to come out with great energy. We had a very balanced game in scoring and we continue to take great steps forward with our ball movement.
Jordan earned a 62-52 win at New Ulm Dec. 16. Dahmen led the way with 19 points, while Kluxdahl finished with 14.
Section 2AAA tournament play is not that far off for the Jaguars. Quarterfinal action starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6. The title is March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Marshall is the defending champion, while also finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last winter.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class.
Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year. The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.