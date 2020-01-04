Minneapolis will host the International Ski Federation World Cup, a cross-country ski event, on March 17.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the Loppet Foundation will organize the event, which will be at the Trailhead facility at Theodore Wirth Park.
Jessie Diggins is a native of Afton and the first American athlete to win a gold medal in Olympic cross-country ski competition. She and teammate Kikkan Randall won the women's team sprint at Pyeongchang in 2018.
Diggins was key to securing the international competition for Minnesota.
"Hosting the World Cup is our chance to show skiers from around the world how Minnesota embraces winter – through sport and through our hospitality,” she said in a statement. "U.S. Ski & Snowboard and The Loppet Foundation are excited to host a world-class competition and share our state with athletes from around the World. We’re equally excited to give ski fans from around the US a chance to see the action up close for the first time in 19 years.
"I'm so proud to represent Minnesota as one of the first American athletes to win Olympic Gold in cross-country and now to bring the sport I love to the state I call home.”
More information and tickets are available on the local organizing committee’s website, mnworldcup.com, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @mnworldcup.