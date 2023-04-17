Jordan Golfers

Seniors Victoria Woytassek, left, and Morgan Eckman are back to lead Jordan on the links this spring.

 Twitter photo by @ISD717

The Jordan girls golf team should be state contenders again this spring.

Seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman are back to lead the Jaguars, along with a strong supporting cast. In fact, all six golfers are back who helped Jordan to a seventh-place in the Class AA state team standings last spring.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events