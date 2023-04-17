The Jordan girls golf team should be state contenders again this spring.
Seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman are back to lead the Jaguars, along with a strong supporting cast. In fact, all six golfers are back who helped Jordan to a seventh-place in the Class AA state team standings last spring.
"Victoria and Morgan will once again lead our team," Jaguars coach Ozzie Sand said. "These two will have high expectations heading into their senior seasons, but they are expectations they set for themselves. As their coach, I'm excited to watch them this year."
He added: "They are two of the best golfers in program history, and they have earned this through the effort they have put in year-round. I'm also excited about the progress of our other golfers."
Senior Avery Gregory will be in her third season at the varsity level for Jordan, while juniors Ellie Jerabek and Kamryn King and ninth-grader Hanna Norberg also return.
Ninth-graders Makayla Plath and Elizabeth Fry will also be vying for varsity spots.
Last year's state tournament at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan was shortened to just 27 holes due to weather. Woytassek ended up fourth overall with an 81 in the first round and a 39 in the final round.
Eckman finished 18th for the Jaguars with rounds of 85 and 42.
Both were making their second state appearance. In 2021, both also finished in the top 20.
Woytassek ended up 11th out of 88 competitors with a 36-hole total of 169. She shot 84 in the first round and carded an 85 in the final round. Eckman tied for 20th with a 36-hole total of 175 after rounds of 92 and 83.
There was no 2020 golf season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, both golfers may be seeking their fourth state berths this spring instead of their third.
Woytassek and Eckman will also be playing college golf next fall. Woytassek will compete at the NCAA Division II level at Minnesota State University, Mankato, while Eckman will be on the NCAA Division III links at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
"Last year we made it our goal to be playing our best by the end of the season," Sand said. "We did a great job of this as we started the season ranked 43rd in scoring average and finished with a seventh-place finish at state. Once again, it will be our goal to be playing our best golf by the start of sections.
"With the team we have returning, we also have a goal to compete for the conference title," Sand added.
Jordan is scheduled to open the season April 21 in the New Prague Invitational at New Prague Golf Club, which is also the home the 36-hole Section 2AA tournament.
The first round will be May 30 with the final round set for June 6.
The Ridges of Sand Creek will again host the Class 2A state tournament June 13-14. Lake City is the defending champion.