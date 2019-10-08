Minnesota offers mentors an ideal way to share hunting knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10 to 17 during the inaugural statewide youth deer season.
The four-day season is Oct. 17-20, and it coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season’s first two days.
“This is a hunting season just for kids,” said Barb Keller, big game program leader for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a chance for parents, relatives and trusted adults to discover, explore and practice hunting with youth in Minnesota’s fields and forests.”
Minnesota’s youth deer season began in 2004 in northwestern Minnesota. Over the years, it expanded to 28 deer permit areas in parts of southeastern and northwestern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area where deer were most abundant.
Complete youth season details are available on the DNR website on the youth deer hunting page at dnr.state.mn.us.