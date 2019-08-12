Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that resulted in a vehicle driving into Minnesota's Largest Candy Store during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 11.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Rye Martin Lange, 44, of Waterloo, Iowa, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue. A Chevrolet Equinox, Driven by Jovan Davell Brown, 42, of St. Paul was also traveling southbound on Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue. The Equinox rear-ended the Odyssey, then veered off the road to the west and crashed into the front of the candy store.
Brown sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital. Brown was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved, according to the state patrol.
Passengers in the Odyssey included a 40-year-old woman, a 9-year-old male and a 12-year-old female. All were wearing seat belts and none reported injuries, according to a state patrol crash report.
What about the chocolate?
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, near Jordan, took a lighthearted approach to social media in the hours after a vehicle apparently crashed through the store's building.
"Ok, well maybe you heard that after the store was long closed for the evening, there was an accident...," the store posted to its Facebook page Sunday. "We're happy to say that everyone is ok. But what about the chocolate?!"
Photographs posted to Facebook show a portion of the signature yellow fence that lines the property lying flat on the ground, a large hole in one of the building's walls and candy and boxes strewn about on the floor.
The post went on to say that 80% of the chocolate table was untouched in the crash. "#Stillgotit" the store posted.
Some commenters took a similarly silly approach, suggesting that someone got a sweet tooth after hours or the driver was after the store's rhubarb pies. Many said they were glad no one was hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash at the site that occurred early Sunday morning, at 1:08 a.m., according to a crash report. The crash involved a two-vehicle collision near Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue with one of the vehicles running into the candy store.
Updated at 12:35 p.m. Monday.