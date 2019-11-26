The Jordan City Council last week authorized $1.4 million in capital improvement projects for next year. The major projects are included in the city’s capital improvement plan, though a few additional projects were packaged with the improvements to take advantage of cost savings associated with greater purchasing volume.
The bulk of the sum will go toward road resurfacing projects. The rest will be spent on the construction of a pedestrian crossing and additional parking at Holzer Park. The city may also choose to pave a gravel alleyway in downtown Jordan that’s been causing headaches for the public works department.
The projects scheduled for resurfacing are Syndicate Street and roadways in the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge development. City Engineer Mike Waltman said City Hall received complaints this summer about the pavement quality on Syndicate Street. The street is the primary roadway between Highway 169 and Valley Green Park and the Jordan Police Department.
The Syndicate Street project was originally slated for 2021, but after the Minnesota Department of Transportation delayed the Creek Lane roundabout project to 2021, the city moved the Syndicate Street project up a year. The estimated cost of resurfacing Syndicate Street is $600,000. An additional $210,000 will be spent to repave the parking lot outside the Jordan Police Department.
On Syndicate Street, existing pavement will be ground to form a new aggregate base. Two layers of blacktop will be installed on top the base. This process will also be applied to roadways in the Cedar Ridge development, in addition to the simpler mill and overlay resurfacing process. The cost of resurfacing roadways in the Bluffs at Cedar Ridge is estimated at $450,000.
Pedestrian crossing, parking
The city will install two rapid flash beacons at the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Prospect Pointe Road, along with two advanced warning beacons and an ADA pedestrian ramp in an effort to improve pedestrian safety at the road crossing.
Aberdeen Avenue, with a 55 mph speed limit, sits directly between the Bridle Creek and Stonebridge housing developments. With the recent opening of Grassmann Park’s challenge course in August, the crossing is expected to see increased foot traffic — especially from children. The cost of improving the pedestrian crossing is estimated at $45,000.
Another project will add 25 parking stalls to Holzer Park, along the driveway to the wastewater treatment facility adjacent to the park. Since the park houses multiple baseball diamonds, construction will be coordinated with the local baseball and softball associations. The cost of the project, which includes one handicap stall, is estimated at $30,000.
Gravel alley
The city may also pave an alley between Mill Street and Broadway Street, half a block north of First Street (next to Jordan Agency Inc.). The gravel in the existing alley frequently washes out onto Broadway Street during heavy rains and requires cleanup by the public works department, Waltman said.
Paving the alley is expected to cost $65,000. The proposal has come up before, but it was abandoned after adjacent property owners were averse to paying assessment fees associated with the project. The city will return to property owners with an assessment proposal in the coming weeks.
All improvements are to be funded using street reconstruction bonds.