The Stang family has been searching for the Heimatfest medallion for years. On Sunday, Sept. 13 they finally found it.
Joe Stang, a Jordan High School graduate, has lived in the area his entire life, and now works at Referral Collision in Shakopee. Amanda Stang, a roll-off supervisor at the Buckingham Companies in Prior Lake, moved to Jordan in 1997. They’ve raised their two kids, Nick, 13 and Autumn, 8, here.
Now, the medallion hunt is a “family thing” they do together.
“We went out multiple days,” said Joe Stang. “After every clue, we went out and looked.”
The final clue indicated it would be found north of downtown, near the Stang’s home. A previous clue told them to "go north or south," which led them to the median of the on-ramp where U.S. Highway 169 splits on the way out of Jordan.
Since the final clue said the medallion would be near “trees called evergreen,” they knew it would be somewhere around a group of pine trees they spotted.
When Amanda Stang found the medallion, she said she was “loud and excited.”
“We saw tons of groups of people looking for it every time we were out, they all kind of had the same idea as me,” she said.
There was a group of medallion-hunters in the same area as Stang was on Sunday when she eventually found it.
“They were real close,” she said.
Heimatfest organizer Karen Firle said while many Heimatfest events were canceled this year, the medallion hunt got a lot of local attention in 2020.
“It was fun this year,” Firle said. “I think there was more buzz around town about it than normal.”
While the Stang family is excited to have won the search, they were most excited to have created memories with the whole family.
“It was a good experience as far as critical thinking,” said Joe Stang. “It was good family fun.”