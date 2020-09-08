While many aspects of Jordan's Heimatfest are canceled this year due to the global pandemic, the medallion hunt is still on. The Jordan Independent will run clues in the Thursday print editions until the medallion is reported found.
Follow the clues online at jordanheimatfest.com.
CLUE ONE
Christmas in September, Wow!
Celebrate! I’ll tell you how.
Look for coin in festive guise.
If you unwrap it, you’ll be wise.
No more pizza’s in that box.
Keep on digging like a fox.
Past the cardboard, past the stickers
Stuck on bag and just for kickers.
Coin’s outdoors — don’t need a mask.
Walking path is your one task.
CLUE TWO
Clues will fly ‘til gold is found.
(Not like it’s just lying ‘round!)
Sandals might not make the trip.
Shoes or boots that do not flip —
That’s the way to search for coin.
Shouldn’t see a group to join.
Watch for traffic, don’t jump fence.
Stay alive to earn your pence.
Don’t go far now, stay in bounds.
If you’re lost, we’ll send the hounds.
CLUE THREE
Now you’re cookin’ – Great outdoors —
That’s where clue elf keeps her stores.
Closer now, don’t face the sun.
Keep it high ‘til search is done.
Take a chance; go north or south.
Shield from fumes your eyes and mouth.
Take the mom and all the kids.
Which one finds the coin has dibs.
Reach a bit, avoid the prickles
On yourself although it tickles.