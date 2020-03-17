Scott County officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution allows the county government to speed up their response to the virus by reducing some of the procedural steps around public work, purchase supplies and eventually seek expense reimbursement from state and federal sources.
It also allows employees to go in the hole on sick leave, waive the use of paid time off and pay staff working additional hour.
The Scott County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the resolution.
"This is going to have a significant impact and this is going to be a long-term event," said Scott Haas, the county's director of emergency management. "This is a scary thing."
During the meeting, two commissioners joined by video call and the remaining commissioners and speakers sat and stood at a distance.
"If we fail to take action now, to protect our community, this will be widespread," Haas said.
Distanced seating arrangements, additional cleaning protocols and new screening to keep employees apart have been implemented at the county offices, Haas said. They've also added dots to the floor to indicate how people can stand at a safe distance.
For now, county offices and buildings remain open to the public following the recommendation from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Monday.
But County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion said the county's Health and Human Services staff have been directed to eliminate face-to-face contact with clients for at least the next two weeks while additional plans are developed.
Haas said the county's plan focuses planning how essential services, such as law enforcement and court systems, will remain operational. The solution includes finding staff from non-essential services who could help support essential operations.
Keeping staff healthy is top of the list.
He said county employees who can work remotely are encouraged to do so, and they are allowing flexibility for county employees who may not be able to work during the day because of school closures.
Reporter Meg Britton-Melisch contributed to this report.